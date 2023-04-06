Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 202 shares traded.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
