Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

