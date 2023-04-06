Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

