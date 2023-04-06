Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.14. 1,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

