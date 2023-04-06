Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Shares Down 27.1%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 27.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

