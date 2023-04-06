Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 331,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.72. 2,650,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,775,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

