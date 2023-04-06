Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.13. 4,001,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,394,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a market capitalization of $544.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

