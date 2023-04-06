GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.37 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

