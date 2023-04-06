GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

MMM opened at $102.29 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.