GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

