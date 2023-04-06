GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

GreenShift Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

