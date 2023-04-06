Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. 1,882,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

