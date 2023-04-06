Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833,236. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

