Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $253.44. 449,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

