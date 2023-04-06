Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,609 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

