Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,355 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 170,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Gentex Company Profile
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentex (GNTX)
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.