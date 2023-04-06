Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,355 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 170,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

