Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,912. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $96.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.