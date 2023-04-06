Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.98. 112,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 110,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWAV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

