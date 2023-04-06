Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 314,136 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity at CareDx

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,331.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $484,947. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.