Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $546,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

