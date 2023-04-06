Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $413,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

