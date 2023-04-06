Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Up 2.2%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 65,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 988,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 497.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

