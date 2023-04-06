Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Up 2.2%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 65,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 988,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
