Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 3.9%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 1,618,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,054,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $9,138,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

