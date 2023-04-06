H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. H World Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

