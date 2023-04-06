H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.
H World Group Price Performance
H World Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. H World Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.