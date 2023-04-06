Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Up 1.1%

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.19). Approximately 5,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.16).

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 36.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is presently -909.09%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.