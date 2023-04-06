Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Up 1.1%

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.19). Approximately 5,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.16).
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 36.86.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is presently -909.09%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
