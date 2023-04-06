Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Down 4.1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 2,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.46) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.