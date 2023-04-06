HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

