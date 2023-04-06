HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Eyenovia Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.65 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
