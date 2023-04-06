HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.65 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

