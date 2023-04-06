Hedera Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $41.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,828 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,827.71866 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06607109 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $56,997,338.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

