Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.47. 2,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 143 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

