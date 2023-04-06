Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.47. 2,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 143 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.