HI (HI) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $417,687.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,842.94 or 1.00005181 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01012982 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $390,900.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.