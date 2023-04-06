Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) PT Raised to GBX 700

Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.45) to GBX 700 ($8.69) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLFGY stock remained flat at C$15.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.46. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of C$15.46 and a one year high of C$15.75.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

