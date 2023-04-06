Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 20,432 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

