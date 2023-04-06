HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for HireQuest in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 35.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

