Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,033.73

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,033.73 ($12.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($13.91). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,112 ($13.81), with a volume of 535,856 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.52) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.79) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.61) to GBX 1,285 ($15.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,212.86 ($15.06).

Hiscox Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,270.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.54), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($559,308.62). In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.34) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($19,167.14). Also, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.54), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($559,308.62). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

