Hofer & Associates. Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,172. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

