Hofer & Associates. Inc Makes New $388,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.54. 11,193,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,241,148. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.97.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.