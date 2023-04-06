Hour Loop’s (HOUR) Hold Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their hold rating on shares of Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:HOUR opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.78. Hour Loop has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hour Loop in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hour Loop by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hour Loop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hour Loop by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

