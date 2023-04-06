Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.8% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 343,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,600. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

