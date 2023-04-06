Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.24. 10,843,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,416,221. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

