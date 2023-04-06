Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 514.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $164.10. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

