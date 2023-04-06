Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,029 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 134,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,124. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

