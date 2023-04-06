Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,434 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 1,331,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,972. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

