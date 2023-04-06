HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 348.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

