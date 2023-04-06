ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:LBOW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 40.85 ($0.51). 106,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.55 million and a PE ratio of 794.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.96. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a one year low of GBX 39.14 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.87).

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.