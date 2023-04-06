ICON (ICX) Trading 64.5% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $338.75 million and approximately $219.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 953,642,285 coins and its circulating supply is 953,641,296 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 953,615,599.1965657 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.37060853 USD and is down -15.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $321,054,183.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.