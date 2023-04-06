ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.46. 1,881,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

