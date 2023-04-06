ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.49. 330,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,804. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

