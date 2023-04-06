iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.75 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $135.37 million and $6.75 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00005996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,882.17 or 1.00036600 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

