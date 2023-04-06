INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Down 1.8%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €24.55 ($26.68) and last traded at €24.55 ($26.68). 18,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.00 ($27.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.10. The company has a market cap of $660.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

