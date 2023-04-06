Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Up 3%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.24. 534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

